Nasarawa State empowers 50 women with 2 goats each

Nasarawa State has empowered 50 female goatherds with 100 goats to enhance their economic independence and to contribute to the growth and development of the state.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aisha Rufa’i-Ibrahim, presented the goats to the beneficiaries in Lafia on Wednesday.

She said the gesture further demonstrated government’s determination to empower women to enhance their capacity and socio-economic statuses.

She explained that the empowerment became expedient after the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs had trained the women in animal husbandry in collaboration with the state government.

“On Oct. 14, all of you participated in training on animal husbandry to equip you with the knowledge and skills to rear and manage goats within your environment.

“After the training, the ministry felt it was necessary to support you to practice the knowledge and skills you acquired at the training,’’ she told the beneficiaries.

Rufa’i-Ibrahim said the state government was committed to ensuring the success of the programme and enjoined the beneficiaries to reciprocate government’s gesture by rearing the animals.

“This way, government will be encouraged to commit more resources to expand the programme so that others can benefit,’’ she said.

In his remarks, Dr Ibrahim Musa, Lecturer, Department of Animal Science, Faculty of Agriculture, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, advised the beneficiaries to protect the goats from heavy rains and from intense sun.

He also advised the beneficiaries to increase the feeding of goats in pregnancy and when they have just kidded and also to ensure to vaccinate and deworm the animals every six months to increase their productivity.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Hannatu David-Luka, Nasarawa State Coordinator of Association of Women Farmers of Nigeria, thanked the state government for the empowerment.



https://www.pulse.ng/news/local/nasarawa-state-empowers-50-women-with-2-goats-each/jc87qrb?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related