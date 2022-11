The director general of the Obi-Datti campaign, Dr. Doyin Okupe has accused the APC-led nassarawa state government of trying to frustrate the labour party’s campaign on Saturday, 26th October.

Okupe said the APC governor fixed a curfew on the eve of the campaign to prevent supporters from moving around, and then fixed a general sanitation; the first of its kind in 7 years to prevent movement up to 10am.

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3oqSAd-g_Y

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related