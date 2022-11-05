Natasha Akpoti Accused Of Blackmailing Uduaghan Into Marriage

In 2021 the social media went agog with the marriage of Natasha H Akpoti and Chief Emmanuel O. Uduaghan, we all believed it was a match made in heaven. It reeks of class, power and love.

But alas! Things are not always what they look. Natasha threaded miles the way to get her man. It was a story of gender based violence, emotional torture, foeticide, manipulations, threats, lies and money. What you only read in the novels or watch in the movies.

From document seen online of a letter purportedly written and signed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Natasha laid claim to compensation to the tune of N10 billion for failure to fulfil marriage promise, poisoning, foeticide, assault, inducing loss of amenities, causing financial loss and indebtedness.

The solicitors’ letter read;

“The Solicitors’ letter reads: “We are Solicitors to Ms Natasha Akpoti (“Client”) and write on her instructions.

“We are instructed that sometime in 2018, you (Uduaghan) made persistent amorous advances to our Client, who capitulated only after you repeatedly made promises of marriage to her.

“At the material time, she was already firmly established as an entrepreneur, innovator and politician of acclaim. Amongst her enterprises was a duly signed N7,000,000,000,00 (Seven Billion Naira) NDDC and SMEDAN project to establish a technology development and business growth hub in Akwa Ibom State.

“You demonstrated the assurance of marriage by parading her before the world and notable personalities as your wife. Corroborative evidence of this abound.

“In reciprocation, our Client dutifully became subservient to you in anticipation of marriage. With a law degree and MBA under her belt, she also became your financial and business adviser and was particularly instrumental in your successful acquisition of a gas asset worth about $105,000,000.00 (One Hundred and Five Million US Dollars), a hotel and other investments. She has competence in oil and gas.

“By your insistence, you curbed her interest in the N7,000,000,000,00 (Seven Billion Naira) NDDC/SMEDAN project and made her to virtually cease all economic and business pursuits except with your whimsical approval.

“We are instructed that in the cause of the relationship, our Client conceived an ectopic pregnancy which led to rupture and loss of her left fallopian tube and ovary. She had a near death experience from this occurrence. As you may be aware, loss of ovary potentially compromises the menstrual cycle. It was in this state of poor health that you savagely beat her up by raining severe blows on her body and strangling her neck, thereby inflicting injuries on her. Time was around 8pm on 6th May, 2020 at your Port Harcourt residence. Video and other evidence of this are available.

“We are further briefed that on the heels of recovering from the agonising ectopic experience, she, nevertheless, took in on September 2020 and happily notified you. Contrary to her expectation, you displayed a cold and undisguised displeasure by insisting on an abortion of the pregnancy. Further, you announced to her utter shock that you were still married and in the throes of a divorce which you hoped will be through by December, 2020 to pave way for marriage and having children. For once, you were flatly turned down by our Client.

“Undeterred by her refusal, you conspired with your steward, one Mr Monday and served our Client a ‘special’ vegetable meal with a view to inducing an abortion of her pregnancy. It was a typical buffet dinner setting with a number of your friends and associates on the 18th September, 2020 at Port Harcourt, but, Monday, out of character and without prior solicitation by out Client, emerged from the kitchen with the vegetable dish solely for her consumption.

Unsuspectingly, she ate out of the vegetable. It was a poisoned chalice and the deadly effect led to a medical emergency, miscarriage and loss of twins by her on 27th October, 2020 at Reddington Hospital, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“It is against the foregoing that you have also outrightly repudiated your much avowed resolve and promise to marry our Client, after subjecting her to slavery and servitude for about 3 years, coupled with virtual loss of esteem and identity. At all material times, you appropriated her entire life by cohabiting with her, planting armed guards and personnel in her residence and hijacking her social life and routine.

“During the period in question, she served you well as business and financial advisor and equally lent you the sum of N400,000,000,00 (Four Hundred Million). She has made repeated demands for repayment of this loan and you have redeemed only N200 Million leaving an outstanding of N200 Million.

“Our Client also seeks payment of the sum of N10 Billion as compensation for consultancy and other services rendered to you, loss of financial opportunities and earnings, loss and impairment of reproductive organs, feticide, pain and suffering, assault occasioning harm and breach of promise of marriage.

“TAKE NOTICE that if you fail and or neglect to make this payment within 7 days of your receipt of this letter, howsoever received, we shall be constrained to explore all options, actions and steps legally available and necessary to enforce our Client’s claims against you as we deem fit, without further recourse”.”

Reacting to this, Twitter users have knocked Natasha for going to such extent.

A Twitter user wrote;

“Which means Uduaghan is ready to kill anyone just to see Natasha wins, because Natasha will publish her dirty secrets and dirty deals and he can’t afford to bear the public shame on himself, career, family and title ”.

Another user wrote; “Natasha is not new to controversies that throws up her character as a morally bankrupt and spiritually broken individual in search of money and power at all costs”.

UWAHALA!

Reference: https://theeagleonline.com.ng/akpoti-uduaghan-claimed-n10b-damages-from-husband-before-marriage-document-2/

Picture Credit: Warri Insider

