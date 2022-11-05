Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Accuses Yahaya Bello Of Sponsoring Terrorism

Peoples Democratic Party senatorial candidate for Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has called on security agencies and other international observers to zoom in their searchlight into Kogi following the back and forth between her and the State Governor Yahaya Bello.

Appearing on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Friday, the cerebral lawyer denied the allegations levied against her by the Kogi State Government, accusing the Governor of masterminding the release of a Kuje Prison inmate Safiu.

When asked about her alleged involvement with the Owo massacre and Kuje Prison break attacks, she said; “I was in California because I left a day after my primary election and I only returned to Nigeria on the 20th of August.

“And at the time of these attacks [Kuje prison / Owo], Safiu was with Yahaya Bello. He was in the Government House every day.

“He was living in the house of the Chief of Staff. So if anybody should be held responsible for the Owo massacre and Kuje Prison break it should be Yahaya Bello that should have questions to answer in conjunction with the chief of staff himself because they released him from prison for God knows what.

“I even got to know that Safiu was on death row. I happened to know he was a hardened criminal on death row but Bello freed him just before the 2019 election. Why he was freed and the nature of his freedom is left for Yahaya Bello to explain.”

She added; “I’m calling on all the security agencies and other international observers, they should zoom their searchlight into Kogi and call Yahaya Bello to order. I’m surprised he is all out in such manner to imbibe fears in the mind of the people he ought to lead and govern in peace and fairness.

“Yahaya Bello seems to forget that he is the governor of Kogi and he is responsible for ensuring lives safety.”



https://www.thequesttimes.com/call-yahaya-bello-to-order-natasha-urges-security-agencies/

