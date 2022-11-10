Natasha Akpoti’s Alleged ₦‎10b Marriage Scandal: Delta Women Protest (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-n63zZ1lBaw

They said Nigeria as a nation had women of substance everywhere who are capable of representing the interest of women in places of authority, adding that one who has caused pain, mental illness and unthinkable pain to fellow women, as evidenced by this letter from her solicitors, was not qualified.

They disclosed that they have evidences of the torture, fabricated lies and threats issued by Natasha Akpoti to both Mrs Alero Uduaghan and her father, before she blackmailed Mr. Uduaghan into succumbing to marry her.

The Concerned women urged women and and indeed Nigerians not to take anything Natasha said or did seriously, until she had proven that she did not instruct a lawyer to write the said letter.

They warned her to retrace her steps from destroying a family foundation built on trust, noting that If their sister and daughter can not fight for herself, they would not fold their hands and watch Natasha Akpoti poke her finger into the eye of a Delta woman and go scot-free.

The group called on well meaning women in the country to rise up to the defence of alero Uduaghan and her children, in fasting and PRAYER, mentoring and all, until the wrongs are made right.

The group said women representation in politics meant representation by women of virtue, not the likes of Natasha Akpoti who could go any length of blackmail to get what did not belong to them, as exposed by the letter from her lawyers.

