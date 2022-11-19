National Assembly Commission Bypasses Akubueze, Appoints Tambuwal Acting Clerk

The National Assembly Commission has appointed Magaji Tambuwal as the acting clerk of the national assembly

Tambuwal, secretary of the directorate of finance and accounts in the national assembly, is said not to be the most senior official in the management.

According to the National Assembly Service Act, the offices of the commission are listed as follows: clerk to the national assembly, deputy clerk to the national assembly, clerk of the senate, clerk of the house of representatives, deputy clerk of the senate, deputy clerk of the house of representatives, and secretaries to the directorates.

According to its act, the national assembly commission has five directorates — corporate affairs; legal services; finance and accounts; procurement, estate and works; and common services office.

TheCable had reported how the office of the head of service had said it was in order for Olatunde Ojo, outgoing clerk, to continue working during his retirement leave.

But the national assembly commission asked Ojo to begin his leave that took effect on Monday.

Chinedu Akubueze, clerk of the senate, is said to be the next in line owing to the fact that Bala Yabani, deputy clerk of the national assembly, has retired.

But in a letter dated November 18 and seen by TheCable, Ahmed Amshi, chairman of the national assembly commission, said Tambuwal’s appointment was premised on section 6(b) of the commission service act.

The aforementioned section gives the commission the power to “appoint persons to hold or act in the offices”.

Meanwhile, on appointments, section 14(5) of the act states: “consideration shall be given to seniority, cognate experience, competence, or federal character”.

Amshi said Tambuwal’s appointment was as a result of his “hard work” and “administrative competence”.

“I write to inform you that the Commission at its 565th Meeting held on Friday, 18th November, 2022, approved your appointment as Acting Clerk to the National Assembly w.e.f. 18th November, 2022,” the letter reads.

“This is in exercise of its powers as provided in Section 6(b) of the National Assembly Service Act 2014.

“It is therefore expected that you will continue to uphold the confidence reposed in you.”

Also, Ogunlana Kamoru, secretary of legal services, was appointed acting deputy clerk of the assembly.



