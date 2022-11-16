FLASH : For the first time in 46 years , the National Theatre in Lagos is hosting the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) conference
after completion of first phase-renovation of the redundant facility which was initiated by Fed Govt . Holds Nov 14–Nov 17, 2022.
https://mobile.twitter.com/ovienews/status/1592187735108128768
National Theatre, Lagos Wears A New Look (Pictures)
