NATO: Poland’s Explosion Caused By Ukraine’s Missile, Preliminary Analysis Show

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PxAbE8UutI
Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the NATO military alliance, said the early results of an investigation indicated that an explosion on Polish territory was caused by Ukrainian air defenses.

“Our preliminary analysis suggests that the incident was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory against Russian cruise missile attacks,” Stoltenberg told reporters after a meeting of NATO allies in Brussels.

