NDLEA Intercepts Illicit Drugs Concealed Inside Tubers Of Yam At Lagos Airport

According to NDLEA Director of Media, Mr. Femi Babafemi, the discovery is a step ahead of the peddlers, from the agency.

He wrote;

“The ingenuity and desperation to conceal drugs for export by cartels beat human imagination. However, it’s obvious @ndlea_nigeria officers are now steps ahead of them courtesy of the inspiring leadership being provided by MB Marwa and support of local and international partners”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQkFDIFOqtM

He continues…

“This video shows another bust of an attempt to traffic illicit drugs using tubers of yam for concealment as discovered hours ago by NDLEA officers at the Lagos airport. Details will come in our Sunday statement”.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0AgcKH4LkkjYAb9Jv74xCXQoSo4z93Mfpqr2ziroaQnSAXVNNFcHve3TfEsoJkxtzl&id=100009433645187

