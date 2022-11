Ned Nwoko And His Wife, Regina Daniel Storm Delta State To Campaign For Atiku Abubakar | #IgbereTV

A Senatorial Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, Ned Nwoko and his wife, Regina Daniel are currently campaigning for the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar.

IGBERE TV reports that Nwoko and his wife just arrived at the event.

Source : https://igberetvnews.com/1431901/happening-now-ned-nwoko-wife-regina-daniel-storm-delta-state-campaign-atiku-abubakar/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related