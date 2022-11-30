Ned Nwoko’s African Global Road Show Targets Tourism Promotion In Africa

Linas International Begins Reception Across Africa For African Global Road Show

Project Tourism is conceptualized by Linas International Limited and jointly promoted by the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and International Initiatives for Advancement of SDGs In Africa (IIASDG). According to the Chairman of Project Tourism, Prince Ned Nwoko, it is designed to project the tourism potentials of Africa to attract foreign revenue, promote diversity and give Africans a worthy travel experience within Africa. These would be achieved through the following concepts: African Global Road Show, Host Family Scheme, Grassroot Sports Development, the Culture Village and Tour Africa Lottery.

The African Global Road Show is a Pan African tourism event to be held across the world. It is aimed at exposing African cultural Heritage to attract global visitors as well as give Africans in diaspora a feeling from home with appreciation of cultural diversity. This event will provide a platform for discussions that will birth solutions to tourism challenges between Africa and the world. The African Global Road Show will feature the following activities: Launch Cocktail in Nigeria, Reception Events across Africa, Africa Tourism Forum, Africa Marketplace, Made in Africa Night, Carnival Road Show and Fashion Show. Reception events will be held across African Continent ahead of the Global Road Shows.

The Project Director, Chuks Anyaduba on invitation of UNESCO attended the 50th Anniversary of World Cultural and National Heritage Convention of 1972 in Saint Louis, Senegal, hosted by UNESCO in collaboration with Centre for Research & Documentation and Ministry of Culture, Senegal. The event featured Tourism and Culture Panel and a Visit to Djouj National Bird Sanctuary in Saint Louis which is one of the UNESCO inscribed heritage sites in Africa. One of the panelists, Dr Mohammad Juma said UNESCO has 139 Listed Heritage Sites across Africa and calls for maintenance and promotion of those sites to attract tourism revenues. Mr Anyaduba introduced the African Global Road Show to the Participants and Presented the Mount Ned Resort Book to the UNESCO Regional Director for West Africa, Dimitri Sanga.

