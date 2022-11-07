New Photos Of Baby Whose Hand Was Amputated After He Was Beaten By His Father

New Photos of baby Miracle whose hand was amputated after he was allegedly assaulted by his father, have been shared online.

NaijaCover had earlier shared the sad story of how Miracle’s father, Confidence Amatobi, allegedly used a hanger to repeatedly hit his 2-month-old baby on his hand, because he was crying and disturbing his sleep.

Little Miracle sustained serious injuries on the hand. He was rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Owerri where the doctors had no option but to amputate his hand because it was already decaying.

On Thursday, November 3, the first lady of the state, Chioma Uzodinma, visited Miracle and his mum at the hospital. She stated that the police has issued a warrant of arrest for Amatobi so he can face the full wrath of the law.

See Photos Of Miracle As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related