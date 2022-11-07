Newborn Baby Found Dead In Refuse Dump In Calabar (Photos)

The Body of a day-old baby boy with a placenta was found dumped on a heap of refuse in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital.

According to eyewitnesses, the lifeless baby was dumped in the wee hours of Saturday, November 5, 2022, along the Atimbo road by Express Africana, a few meters away from Atimbo Navy Barrack.

It was gathered that four men working for Madox Contraction, a contractor of the State Ministry of Environment, buried the baby in a shallow grave by the gutter.

According to Cross River Watch, the men said their bosses from the Ministry of Environment had given them the go-ahead to bury the infant, adding that they have been doing so on several occasions.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/11/newborn-baby-found-dead-in-refuse-dump-in-calabar.html

