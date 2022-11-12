Newcastle United Vs Chelsea 1 – 0 – (Full Time)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Newcastle United vs Chelsea. Premier League.
5:30pm, Saturday 12th November 2022.

St James’ Park, Newcastle.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: