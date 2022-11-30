Ngozi Fulani Accuses Buckingham Palace Staff Of Racism

Sistah Space @Sistah_Space
Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.
Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support
Staff member: Where are you from?
Ngozi Fulani: Sistah Space.
Staff member: No, where do you come from?
Ngozi Fulani: We’re based in Hackney.
Staff member: No, what part of Africa are you from?
Ngozi Fulani: I don’t know, they didn’t leave any records.
Staff member: Well, you must know you’re from. I spent time in France/ Where are you from?
Ngozi Fulani: Here, the UK.Staff member: No, but what nationality are you?
Ngozi Fulani: I was born here and am British.
Staff member: No, but where do you really come from? Where do you people come from?
Ngozi Fulani: ‘My people?’ Lady, what is this?
Staff member: Oh, I can see I’m going to have a challenge getting you to say where you’re from. When did you first come here?
Ngozi Fulani: Lady! I am a British national. My parents came here in the 50s.
Staff member: Oh, I knew we’d get there in the end. You’re Caribbean.
Ngozi Fulani: No lady, I am of African heritage, Caribbean descent and British nationality.
Staff member: Oh, so you’re from…