Ngozi Fulani Accuses Buckingham Palace Staff Of Racism

Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Staff member: Where are you from?

Ngozi Fulani: Sistah Space.

Staff member: No, where do you come from?

Ngozi Fulani: We’re based in Hackney.

Staff member: No, what part of Africa are you from?

Ngozi Fulani: I don’t know, they didn’t leave any records.

Staff member: Well, you must know you’re from. I spent time in France/ Where are you from?

Ngozi Fulani: Here, the UK.Staff member: No, but what nationality are you?

Ngozi Fulani: I was born here and am British.

Staff member: No, but where do you really come from? Where do you people come from?

Ngozi Fulani: ‘My people?’ Lady, what is this?

Staff member: Oh, I can see I’m going to have a challenge getting you to say where you’re from. When did you first come here?

Ngozi Fulani: Lady! I am a British national. My parents came here in the 50s.

Staff member: Oh, I knew we’d get there in the end. You’re Caribbean.

Ngozi Fulani: No lady, I am of African heritage, Caribbean descent and British nationality.

Staff member: Oh, so you’re from…

