Nigeria Must Work For All Nigerians – Peter Obi

Who said Peter Obi isn’t popular and inconsequential?

Just one minute of dropping a post he has garnered over 1k likes. This shows Nigerians are eagerly waiting to here from him.

The post reads;

There is Nigeria; But there are no Nigerians. Currently, Nigeria works for a small minority of people; Nigeria must work for ALL Nigerians.

Nigerians must be able to dwell securely and in safety wherever they live. This is the first duty of government. This makes security a top priority for me.



#PeterObi

Source: https://www.facebook.com/1153952567961789/posts/6065281310162199/?flite=scwspnss

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related