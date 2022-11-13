Nigeria Must Work For All Nigerians – Peter Obi

Who said Peter Obi isn’t popular and inconsequential?
Just one minute of dropping a post he has garnered over 1k likes. This shows Nigerians are eagerly waiting to here from him.
The post reads;
There is Nigeria; But there are no Nigerians. Currently, Nigeria works for a small minority of people; Nigeria must work for ALL Nigerians.
Nigerians must be able to dwell securely and in safety wherever they live. This is the first duty of government. This makes security a top priority for me.
#PeterObi
Source: https://www.facebook.com/1153952567961789/posts/6065281310162199/?flite=scwspnss