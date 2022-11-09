Nigerian Accused Of Releasing Trending Sextape Of Top South African Female Politician

Speaker of ANC Free State Legislature Ntombizanele ‘Zanele’ Sifuba has broken the internet after a leaked sex tape surfaced on social media.

A woman believed to be Sifuba has topped the trends list in South Africa after she is captured engaging herself in a sexual manner in what appears to be a video call.

THE MOTIVE BEHIND THE LEAKED VIDEO

It is reported her ben10, a young Nigerian male released the Sex tape of Sifuba after she allegedly refused to pay R300 000 blackmail money.

Her video has gone viral on social media, with many expressing disappointment and disgust over the clip.

This exploded ticking-time bomb scandal apparently started with the leakage of screenshots from the actual video last week.

The Daily Sun reported that the nudes started making rounds on Monday, 31 October.

FS LEGISLATURE ESTABLISH AN INVESTIGATION INTO THE MATTER

The Free State Legislature quickly responded by ordering an investigation into the Speaker’s nudes scandal.

“The Legislature will establish investigations into this Gender-based violence. This is harassment and whoever shared this video must face the law. This is an insult to elderly women.”

Central News reports that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)Provincial Secretary Malefane Bosanku Msimanga and African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) Regional Chairperson Edgar Legoale have condemned the ‘insensitive’ circulation of nude images of what appears to be those of the Speaker of Free State legislature.

The parties told Central News that the person who is responsible for the circulation of these images should be arrested, charged and sentenced to a minimum of 15 years of jail term.

So far, a young unknown Nigerian man has been linked to the distribution of the sex tape.

“This can only be done by a mentally twisted and sick person who has lost sense of intimacy and respect for bodies of women deemed to be sacred by all human civility,” parties told the publication.



https://www.thesouthafrican.com/news/anc-speaker-sex-tape-scandal-8-november-2022/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related