Nigerian Caregiver Jailed In UAE For Staying 30 Minutes In The Bathroom (Pics)

Nigerian Caregiver Jailed In UAE For Staying 30-minutes In The Bathroom Leading To Her Student Cutting His Ear

A Nigerian lady, Patience Sopuru Davidson who is a caregiver in the United Arab Emirates was reportedly handed a jail sentence for alleged negligence.

A Twitter user @Chetexxx5 , who claimed to be a family member disclosed this to Dubai Police on Monday, November 14, 2022.

According to Chetaxxx5, her younger sister who works as a caregiver at Al Ain Center for Care and Rehabilitation Center of Disabled in Abu Dhabi, was sentenced to one month in jail for overstaying in the bathroom which led to one of her students cutting his ear.

Sopuru was to be released on October 15, 2022 but they have not heard from her since then.

Salam halaikum, I want to bring to you notice about my younger sister who is a caregiver at Al-Ain center for care and rehabilitation, on the 15th of September 2022, we got a message from her ex colleague that she was arrested for staying 30 minutes in the bathroom and one of her students cut his ears by himself, the tweet reads.

She was taken to the police station in Al-Ain and immediately jailed for a month for her negligence, October 15th is believed to be a month, till date we have not heard from my sister, the HR are not replying us.

Her passport was seized, no call, messages from the HR to we her family till date, and every attempt to hear from my sister is blocked by their female supervisor who from day one has sworn to frustrate her in that job. My sister’s name is DAVIDSON PATIENCE SOPURUCHI. Please help,



The Dubai Police responded to the tweets, asking Chetaxxx5 to send a DM.

Good Afternoon, please contact us via DM.

Thank you for contacting us #YourSecurityOurHappiness



