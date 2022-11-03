Nigerian Drug Users More Than Population Of Four African Countries – Marwa

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has disclosed that his agency seized over N420 billion worth of illicit drugs since 2021.

Marwa, during a budget defence session on Thursday, November 3, 2022, said the agency arrested over 19,000 persons and has secured the conviction of 3,111 persons for different drug-related charges.

He also informed the members of the House of Representatives Committee on Narcotics that the total drug seized is over five million kilograms.

While lamenting the high prevalence of drug consumption in Nigeria, he disclosed: “14.3 million Nigerians are abusing drugs. This is equal to the population of Lesotho, Swaziland, Botswana, Gambia and Liberia combined.”

The House Committee backed the plan by NDLEA to splash N13 billion on the construction of barracks to accommodate its officers.

Dr Francis Otta-Agbo, the Chairman of the Committee, said the dangers of their work require that narcotic officers live in barracks to ensure their safety.



