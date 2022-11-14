Nigerian Ladies Reveal The ‘Craziest’ Things That Happened At Their Wedding

Nigerians took to social media to reveal some of the ”craziest” things that happened at their wedding.

It all started when a Twitter user @folasade_daini took to her handle to share her own ”crazy” experience at her wedding and asked others to share theirs.

She mentioned that her DJ came in late at her wedding, causing her friends and family to dance to music played from a phone until the DJ arrived.

”Was telling my bestie about crying after my wedding reception. I thought ours was bad. Till they started talking. Photographer woke up late and came by 10am for a 7am wedding. Took a few pictures and battery died. Told them to keep posing and did like camera was still working.

I can’t even begin to list all the things that went wrong. I’m sure if I ask here,there’ll be plenty stories. Indulge me, “What’s the craziest thing at by happened at your wedding?”

I couldn’t even complain about the DJ cos he was supposed to be a wedding gift. So I no even for complain.”



