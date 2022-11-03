Nigerian Lady, Amanda Azubuike Promoted To Brig. General Of The US Army (Pix)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Col. Amanda Azubuike to Brig. General of the US Army.

Huge congratulations from us to her!�

https://twitter.com/ConnectOnitsha/status/1588062333359767552?s=20&t=rLhzaD8aeLlYWFjClpTNPQ

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: