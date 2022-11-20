Nigerian Lady Arrested With Cocaine Capsules In Her Stomach At Pakistan Airport (Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6A_PCDwOTvY

Nigerian Woman Arrested With Cocaine-Filled Capsules In Her Stomach At Pakistan Airport (Photo, Video)

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has recovered cocaine-filled capsules from the stomach of a Nigerian female passenger at Lahore Airport during a search operation, IGBERETV reports.

According to report on Friday, November 18, 2022, the unnamed Nigerian woman arrived in Lahore from Qatar flight QR-628 via Doha.

The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act while investigation has been started.

