Nigerian Lady Arrested With Cocaine Capsules In Her Stomach At Pakistan Airport (Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6A_PCDwOTvY
Nigerian Woman Arrested With Cocaine-Filled Capsules In Her Stomach At Pakistan Airport (Photo, Video)
The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has recovered cocaine-filled capsules from the stomach of a Nigerian female passenger at Lahore Airport during a search operation, IGBERETV reports.
According to report on Friday, November 18, 2022, the unnamed Nigerian woman arrived in Lahore from Qatar flight QR-628 via Doha.
The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act while investigation has been started.
https://igberetvnews.com/1432351/nigerian-woman-arrested-cocaine-filled-capsules-stomach-pakistan-airport-photo-video/