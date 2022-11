Dee Adekugbe the Nigerian mother of Sam Adekugbe, who plays for Canada is seen in a video rejoicing as he makes his debut at the World

Canada clashed with Belgium in their opening match. The match ended 1-0 in Belgium’s favour.

The excited mum said, “My son is in the world Cup, my son is in the World Cup, yeah baby. Thank you Jesus, thank you Jesus. Halleluyah!”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3a3iImy5g-w

