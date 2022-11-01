Nigerian Pilot Excited To Fly Peter Obi To Ghana Last Night (Photos)

This pilot was very much excited to fly the 2023 presidential front runner and Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi to Ghana last night.

The young pilots and flight crew appears to be very much happy to have Peter Obi onboard there flight to Accra Ghana last night .

One of the young pilots took to his social media page to share the news to his followers with a short caption:

“I flew my President to Accra last night @PeterObi”.

The picture has garnered over 27,000 Likes.

See photos below

https://twitter.com/_metalbird/status/1587051458998009863?t=LYlgdsBTEDDhLj4KNWS4wQ&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related