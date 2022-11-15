Nigerians Accuse Peter Obi Of Lying About Naira Exchange Rate

To have N1000 exchange for one dollar is completely unacceptable. Nigeria cannot be a Banana Republic. We’re too gifted, too smart for that to happen to us. -PO
https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1592530174058594304
