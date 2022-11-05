Nigerians And Their Irregular Tastes For Music

To begin with, I can not even find an artiste with good lyrical content and their songs In the top 10 or even top 20 to say the least on the Nigeria Apple Music Charts,

Artistes like Brymo, Asa, Johnny Drille, Lady Donli, Bez, Timi Dakolo, and Darey Art Alade don’t appear on the chart with their songs with good lyrical content written all over it, Most of their songs even struggle to be in the top 40 charts and yet Nigerians drag the artistes that knows the Nigeria market and what Nigerians want every day for singing songs with below par lyrics…

I was even surprised when I was checking my Twitter page on a certain day and I found Johnny Drille tweeting about being happy about his song, the one with Don Jazzy getting in the top 40 Nigerian Apple Music chart which I find weird…

In my opinion, this only proves one thing,

1) Cautious and lyrically wise music won’t get you anywhere in Nigeria and if it could then not somewhere far. Judging by how far and or how successful the artistes who were and are cautious about the kind of lyrics they put out to their fans go … Nigerians are jolly and merry people, so they want to have fun and only few people of them have the time for lyrics.

To back up my fact, I checked Nigeria’s top twenty (20) Apple Music chart lately and below is the attachment of what I found on the chart. Top 20.

