Nigerians Are Proud Of PDP’s Records In 16 Years When Compared To APC – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has reaffirmed that his administration will increase empowerment for women if elected president in the general election next year.

The PDP presidential flag-bearer made this commitment on Friday during the unveiling of the strategic communications brand of his presidential campaign in Abuja.

The event, which was attended by a number of campaign officials, as well as members from the private sector of the Abuja business community and the Vice Presidential candidate and the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, was the unveiling of the Recovery Nigeria messaging of the PDP presidential campaign.

Atiku, while responding to questions from the audience at the event remarked that, “if we are serious about increased prosperity, then we must increase empowerment of women.”

He said further that the Recovery Nigeria message must be taken to the women and youths.

“If we are to recover Nigeria from its current mess that the APC has put us through, then we must begin that recovery from the demography that is most hit by the failure of the APC, which are the women and youth.

“The records are there to compare the performance of the PDP and the APC and the upcoming election should be a referendum on the performance of the APC.

“Nigerians have had a taste of the two parties, and I am not saying this for myself, but we should be proud of the records that the PDP offered,” Atiku said.

The Director of Strategic Communications for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Bashorun Dele Momodu, in his remarks, said that the Recovery Nigeria messaging is a reflection of the current pains that the country is passing through.

“Nigeria, currently is going through hard times. We have taken time to evaluate the challenges facing the country and the plan to rescue and restore Nigeria by the PDP. That evaluation gave birth to our Recovery Nigeria messaging, because it includes not just the diagnostics of where we are, but the prescriptions of the antidotes to the challenges,” Momodu said.

