Nigerians Confused As Kizz Daniel, CKay Miss 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony

“Oh! Did Kizz Daniel perform?” – Nigerians confused as Kizz Daniel, CKay, miss Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

Many Nigerian fans are confused as to why their favorite musicians Daniel Anidugbe, better known by his stage name Kizz Daniel was absent from the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar, Newspremises reports.

Morgan Freeman Qatar introduced the world to what to expect from the event, which culminates on December 18, in an intriguing yet colorful ceremony.

The stadium, which had amazing performances during the opening ceremony, was both stunning and terrifying, and the mascot was both.

Before the event, Nigerian artists Kizz Daniel and CKay were expected to play, however none of them got the chance.

The main vocalist of the Korean pop band BTS, Jung Kook, lit up the Al Bayt Stadium during the event, but no Nigerian act was on stage.

But a number of Nigerians have taken to social media to ask why Kizz Daniel and CKay were missing. One said:

“As Naija no go world cup, see as hommies dey wait for Kizz Daniel’s performance, make we use that one hold body 1st.”

Another added: “As the opening ceremony ended? Thought they said Kizz Daniel will be performing.”

A fan wrote:

“Oh! Did Kizz Daniel perform? That was what I was waiting for oh.. Please did he? Cos I missed some part of the opening, maybe he came later I need confirmations.”

When was Kizz Daniel supposed to perform?

Meanwhile, The Net reports that FIFA earlier confirmed that Kizz Daniel will perform at the FIFA Fan Festival event in Doha on November 23.

Also, award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, featured in the Qatar 2022 World Cup official theme song titled ‘Hayya Hayya (Better Together)’ alongside US star Trinidad Cardona and Qatari sensation Aisha. This will be played throughout the World Cup competition.

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/oh-did-kizz-daniel-perform-nigerians-confused-as-kizz-daniel-ckay-miss-qatar-2022-fifa-world-cup-opening-ceremony/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related