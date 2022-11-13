Nigerians now poorer, facing more hardship – Anglican Bishop Fagbemi

Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Owo, Revd Stephen Fagbemi, on Saturday, stated that Nigerians are now poorer and experiencing more hardship.

According to the Bishop, politicians should start their campaign by visiting hospitals and schools before the 2023 elections so they can assess the state of the nation’s healthcare and educational infrastructure.

Revd Fagbemi stated this during the funeral ceremony of the late mother of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu at Saint Andrew’s Anglican Church.

While emphasising that God has positioned the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make a difference, he urged politicians to visit the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, in Owo to campaign to know the state of the country.

“The poor are getting poorer. Nigeria needs a change that will ensure safety and security in villages. We need a government that understands economics. Life is hard in this country. Let our leaders be careful to help us move things forward. The best place to start campaign is the hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, Revd Fagbemi, urged Governor Akeredolu and his siblings to immortalise their late mother, stressing that she lived a life of service to God and humanity.

