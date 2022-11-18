Nigerians React To Peter Obi’s CKC Claim In Port Harcourt

Babawager Mohammed ; “Odili was CKC’s senior prefect in 1967, Obi was only 6 years old in 1967.

So Obi was barely in primary school when Odili was in his last year in CKC. So Odili and Obi were neither classmates nor schoolmates QED. So Obi was just fibbing in PH, pumping up his local folks “

Yemi Otuedon said “This man lies with boldness “

Qcy speaks…

“Peter Odili graduated before Peter Lienus got admitted into school. How they became school teammates is still a wonder.”

Intellect Oritselaju Awani said “because Obi was born in 1961, and Odili graduated from the school in 1967, Obi claimed he played football with Odili in the same secondary school. Obi is not just a liar, he is also not intelligent and smart.”



How It Started …

The King of Lamba has returned, and Nigerians are prepared to drag him once more. Rivers State was at a standstill yesterday as Governor Nyesom Wike invited former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi to come and commission a project in his state.

You know Wike is on a project spree and he is inviting opposition parties to do justice to his wonderful works, so yesterday was the turn of Peter Obi, the LP presidential Candidate and leader of the Obidient Movement, the event went well and was a success story until perhaps when Peter Obi opened his mouth to speak.

Obi desperately tried to poke fun at APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, but in doing so, he transformed into another comedian looking to amuse his audience. Please listen to what Peter Obi said, which is sparking a lot of online discussion.

“Peter Odili was my senior at (CKC); we played football together. If Odili is not able to play, just know we have lost that day,“Everyone knows where I was schooled and my schoolmates. Not some people that no one knows their schoolmates or the schools they attended,”

Peter Obi has once again broken the internet with his unverified claims.

The intriguing aspect of the entire gist was that of all the bogus claims said to have emanated from Peter Obi, this was the easiest to verify, and before Obi could leave the venue of the event, Nigerians had already done their verification and are now dragging him badly.

Let’s examine some additional responses to his unsubstantiated claim.

“What does telling the truth require? We are in for a long thing if Peter Obi is telling lies in every single thing he says.” Charles

“This one never be president, yet him mouth get odour as he open am na lies upon lies na this one una say wan be our president, TUEH and wetin dey pain me b say his supporters go dey clap for am like dem too na LAMBA,” Ireti said.

Gbolade Andrew Ogayemi said, Please get the facts. Odili left CKC in 1967, that was when Obi was 6 years old.

Odili graduated from the medical school in 1977, so stop telling me how Civil War held him back at CKC till 1976.

E Don Cast Las Las, Obi just serve Obi supporters hot breakfast, lunch and dinner in on single meal.?

Bon appetit Obingos. Someone lied.”



To us, Peter Obi may very well know what he’s doing; he’s always in the news for bogus claims that can’t be substantiated, which is why Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo deflated his tyre and turned him into an upcoming comedian.

According to a post we saw somewhere. they said “the small anointing oil wey Peter Obi dey manage Soludo use am fry akara.”



Anyway, as the electoral campaigns heat up, our duty here is to highlight the major gaffes by our political contestants , so please leave your comments and let us know what you have to say about this contentious topic.

My Name Na Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah, my face dey show… my shoe shine , I dey inside Bush Radio Academy nothing dey happen, na report we report, we No kill person.

See reactions

