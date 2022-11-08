Obi Don Collect Wotowoto : So Unpresidential – Nigerians React To Peter Obi’s Outburst On Arise TV (Details)

Two days ago Arise TV start dem interview series for the Presidential Candidates and Peter Obi dey there, with the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa also there representing his principal, Atiku Abubarkar.

During the cause of the interview Peter Obi come cut rope begin shout, “Stop It, Why are you always calling me? I won’t take it.” He vex well-well no b small, e come dey point him fingers angrily at people, unfortunately showing his temperamental side on National TV.

The Arise show became a ground for Vawulence, well Nigerians have kept on reacting to the funny scene that transpired. Here are a few comments on what Nigerians are saying.

” Obi is so unpresidential, so you no fit take joke and you dey allow your supporters curse PDP and APC like say the parties dem CARRY YOUR KIDNEY go? Small talk wey dem talk you don begin shout like person wey dem put hot rod for him yansh, he was saying Dino stop calling me and we did not hear Dino calling his name, na dis kind person some people say make we vote for President ?

Person wey no fit take common joke, if na so Baba be, na be say Nigerians for dey chop sand now.Yeye dey smell” Cynthia Omorogbe.

Then for Facebook Zara Onyinye come write one long tori ontop Peter Obi mess up on LIVE TV debate, here is a snippet.

O”bi is highly temperamental! He saw little heat yesterday and threw decorum into the wind not minding the fact that he was on air.

A leader who cannot stand criticisms like Buhari is not fit to rule Nigeria. Buhari is the most insulted president in the world. Educated people and Bishops still believe he was cloned in the body of Jubril of Sudan. Nobody has been arrested for this. This is tolerance. Buhari no send anybody.

Yesterday on Arise Tv, Obi claimed he was awarded as the best governor in Nigeria.

When the fact check man was asked to verify the facts, it was found that he was not given any such award but was rated as the best in terms of polio eradication in Nigeria. Obi was busted and he became dazed.

Two, he claimed as he has also claimed before that he was the first governor to be impeached and was reinstated by the court in Nigeria. The fact check man found that to be incorrect because it was Rasheedi Ladoja of Oyo state that was the first to be reinstated after impeachment by the Oyo state House of Assembly.

This two were the major fact checks that threw Obi off balance yesterday.”

For inside the same Facebook so we come see another thread wey catch our fancy by Jewel Chika, this one loud too she say,

“Omoh I didn’t know Okowa was that sharp, Okowa made Peter look like an illiterate. It was like bringing a phd student to debate with a 100L student. Nice one Okowa. The enemy of my enemy is my friend, so for tonight make I hail Okowa.”

Oh ma gudoo , then one Prince Ifeanyi Sunday followed up with a mad comment, he said “Remember Okowa is a trained medical doctor with degrees while Peter Obi is a trained Onistha provision item trader with a GCE”

Some people mouth sef dey smell pass dustbin which one be say a former Governor na trained provision item trader with just ordinarily GCE again?

But no be every body give Peter Obi wotowoto oh, some still defend am very well say him dey in order, while some like Ngozi even offer Peter Obi advise.

See her trending post on Facebook,”I will suggest to Peter Obi to totally boycott any invite by Arise TV.

They always disrespect him despite using him to gather huge number of viewers to their highly biased station.”

But jokes apart why was Peter Obi talking more like a secondary school bully wey juniors dey laugh ? He was pointing his fingers here and there while addressing Dino Melaye who was just seated calmly somewhere else.

Anyway we go like get una comment join this one, some people say the character wey Obi portray no good and e dey unpresidential meaning say that kind person no fit to become president, while others say e pure.

So abeg tell us wetin you think , dem right or dem wring? Wetin Peter Obi do he Jell?

So take a look at the video again below…

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah na d Principal for Bush Radio Academy.



Source iReporteronline.

