Nigerians Shouldn’t Give Up On APC, We Will Do Better – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked Nigerians not to give up on his party.

Speaking on Saturday at the burial ceremony of Grace Akeredolu, mother of Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo, in Owo, Tinubu said the APC would do better to improve the lives of Nigerians.

“Thank God we are alive. There might be weaknesses and inadequacies in expectations. No one wants failure,” the former governor of Lagos said.

“You cannot give up on us. We will do better. We will contribute to the improvement you might want.”

The presidential candidate said Akeredolu’s mother had a great legacy.

“We will contribute to the improvement you might want. Mama has given us the grace of the day that she will not be the one to bury us,” he said.

“She had the greatest legacy of a life full of achievements.”

On his part, President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, said the life of Akeredolu’s mother is worthy of celebration.

“Today is a day of great joy. We have reached where we must celebrate one of the greatest legacies. It is a time to celebrate Mama because of her great deeds,” he said.

“The life of Grace Akeredolu is a life worthy of celebration. She lost her husband at the age of 50 and lived up to 90. She brought up her children. She made a great effort at raising four boys.

“She did very well indeed. We must thank God because not only did she bring up her children well but all of them are successful.”

https://www.thecable.ng/tinubu-nigerians-shouldnt-give-up-on-apc-well-do-better/amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related