Nigeria’s Total Public Debt Stands At $151.3 Billion In June 2022 – Nairametrics

As of June 2022, Nigeria’s public debt runs in the billions of dollars and the majority of creditors are Nigerians.

According to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the total public debt in Nigeria is an estimated $151.3 billion as of June 2022, relative to an estimated $103.3 billion reported by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

Our estimates also assume the official exchange rate of N414/$1 used by the Debt Management Office.



https://twitter.com/Nairametrics/status/1593556309005275136?t=EbZkCOVske6NUHFbD7RSgw&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related