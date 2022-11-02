Nightclubbers Pause For A Minute To Pay Respect To Davido’s Late Son

Nightclubbers pause for a minute to pay respect to Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi who died in a freak drowning accident at their banana island home last night

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXdW3GreiHI

