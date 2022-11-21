Nine Die As Vehicle Plunges Into Dam In Kano (Photos)

Nine persons died when a vehicle plunged into a dam in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, IGBERETV reports.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

’On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the state fire service received an emergency call from one Ali Faci at about 6:45pm,” he stated.

“Faci reported an incident at Fada dam, Gwarzo Local Government Area, Dayi road, adding that firemen mobilised from Gwarzo fire station and arrived the scene at about 7:10pm.

“They discovered that an unregistered Golf Wagon car from Kano, heading to Katsina, plunged into Fada dam. Twelve unidentified persons were rescued on the spot,”

The victims involved in the accident were two six months old girls, four women of about 30, 28, 27 and 25 years old, as well as six men of about 48, 45, 42, 40, 35 and 28 years old.

With the assistance of local fishers, the firemen successfully rescued three persons alive, while nine other victims, who were unconscious, were conveyed to Gwarzo General Hospital for medical attention but doctors confirmed them dead.

An eyewitness said one the victims is still in the dam, adding that the search for the missing victim will continue.



