Nkechi Blessing Sunday Meets With Ooni Of Ife At His Palace (Photo)

Popular Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has shared a photo of herself with Ooni of Ife at his Palace, IGBERETV reports.

She captioned the photo on Instagram;

“Ever met a jovial king? Well this picture says it all I have never laughed this hard in a long time…Thank you soo much for the warm reception his Imperial majesty Ooni Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi ojaja (11) @ooniadimulaife God bless your existence Kabiesi”



https://www.instagram.com/p/ClPOTy6shEi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Previous thread: Nkechi Blessing To Ooni Of Ife: I Am Patiently Waiting For My Turn https://www.nairaland.com/7409756/nkechi-blessing-ooni-ife-patiently

