Yesterday, I filed Suit against Ahmed Abubakar, the DG of National Intelligence Agency (NIA) for his 8 days ‘false imprisonment’ of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya. The Suit is prompted by newly discovered evidence that implicated the DG/NIA beyond the infamous extraordinary rendition.
Nnamdi Kanu Sues NIA DG, Ahmed Abubakar, Demands N20bn Compensation
