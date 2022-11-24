Nnamdi Kanu Sues NIA DG, Ahmed Abubakar, Demands N20bn Compensation

Yesterday, I filed Suit against Ahmed Abubakar, the DG of National Intelligence Agency (NIA) for his 8 days ‘false imprisonment’ of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya. The Suit is prompted by newly discovered evidence that implicated the DG/NIA beyond the infamous extraordinary rendition.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0eMZiTM3UngmSR5UFYCWhTscxTxJPjXNRmTP1cXmhLM2cCLpAfKr3mG1JNVsf76iUl&id=100026426447884&mibextid=Nif5oz

