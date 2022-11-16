No Election Winner Will Be Denied His Mandate, Irrespective Of Party – Buhari

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Y1gmfYkLhs

President Muhammadu Buhari says he will ensure no election winner is denied their mandate even if they belong to opposition parties.

The president stated this on Tuesday, November 15, when he visited the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, on the sideline of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign flag-off in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

A statement by presidential spokesman Garba Shehu indicates that Buhari reiterated his commitment to ensuring that every vote counts

Why Buhari made the statement, Garba Shehu reveals Shehu said President Buhari’s statement was in response to the APC Campaign Director-General, Governor Simon Lalong, who announced the intention to recreate the SDP-Moshood Abiola historic victory in 2003 in a campaign that took off in the same city 30 years ago

Buhari endorses Tinubu-Shettima ticket Meanwhile, President Buhari also joined the capacity crowd at the Jos township stadium in endorsing the Tinubu-Shettima ticket, the flag bearers of the APC in the 2023 presidential election. He urged party members to march to deliver the candidates now that the party has decided.

