Earlier today, 14/11/2022, the owner of twitter Elon Musk said they would be removing the “twitter for iphone & twitter for android” watermarks. calling it a waste of compute power.

And finally we will stop adding what device a tweet was written on (waste of screen space & compute) below tweet. Literally no one even knows why we did that.



https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1592178009410531330?t=FueLzoe6o_txkTTHloNbcQ&s=19

Do you think elon is making twitter better or destroying it?

