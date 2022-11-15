Nollywood Star Actor, Hanks Anuku Sighted By The Road Side In A Pitiable State

Hanks Anuku, the one time Nollywood veteran actor who was once a star face in many old Action packed nollywood movies in the 90’s and early 2000 has been going through a lot lately. A Netizen who couldn’t imagine what he saw as recorded him talking to himself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyQeQUjSFus

Around February 2022, he was also seen in a similar condition drinking at a place in Asaba capital town of Delta state, but many people dispelled the belief that he wasn’t okay as many felt he was probably chilling at the bar but this video here has shown he really needs help.

Like someone commented online, this is when he can be helped, not when he dies, that glowing tributes from colleagues will start flowing in, and his social pages will start receiving lots of followers.

Source: Goldmynetv

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ck8bqg4IuAA/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

©OMOELUBLOGTV reporting.

