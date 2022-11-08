NORD Builds Auto Assembly Plant In University Of Lagos (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Ajayi Oluwatobi @jomamit_ of NORD Automobiles Limited makes history by building Africa’s first on-campus auto assembly plant in UNILAG. This will give students the rare opportunity of producing real vehicles while studying in UNILAG.

https://twitter.com/OvieNews/status/1590051028401270784

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: