Tonye Barcanista claimed that Mr Peter Obi “Strategically schemed out Northerners and Muslims from strategic positions in his Presidential Campaign Council”. He also claimed that “Obi’s Campaign team is heavily “Anambranised” and “Christianised”. He listed some southern and Christian members of the campaign council to back up his claim. See here:

Peter Obi Team Is As Sectional As APC’s Muslim Pair – Tonye Barcanista

https://www.nairaland.com/7452183/peter-obi-team-sectional-apcs

However, he did not list the Northern and Muslim members of the campaign council so that people can judge for themselves. Therefore, in the interest of balance and fairness, I am going to list some Northern and Muslim members of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council.

I’ll begin by highlighting some of them, then I will post lists of members of the council for you to judge for yourself.

Chairman of the campaign council: AIG Mohammed Zarewa (Muslim. Kano State)

Spokesman of the campaign council: Dr Tanko Yunusa (Muslim. Kaduna State)

Director of finance: Dr Atiku Saleh (Muslim. Kano State)

Deputy Campaign Manager: Isaac Balami (Christian. Borno State)

Secretary of the Advisory Council Omar Farouk Ibrahim

Others are:

Yusuf Maitama, Deputy Director-General (North), Joseph Ndira (Coordinator North-Central), Alhassan Fawu (Coordinator North-East) and Audie Mohammed (Coordinator North-West).

This is the source of the pictures below (it contains lists of all the members of the campaign council). https://labourparty.com.ng/presidential-campaign-supplementary-list/

