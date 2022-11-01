NPC Launches E-Recruitment Portal For 2023 Census

The National Population Commission has officially launched its e-recruitment portal to recruit ad hoc staff for the 2023 national population and housing census.

Speaking at the launching of the portal in Abuja, the Chairman, National Population Commission, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, stressed that it is crucial to have best hands for the census.

The Census Manager, Inuwa Jalingo, said the Commission was expected to receive over 25 million applications for the available jobs, adding that there was a need for the process to be competitive, reliable and transparent.

He said, “The adoption of e-Recruitment approach is to ensure widespread applications from all over the localities in the country, minimise bias and ascertain that all qualified Nigerians are given equal opportunity to apply and be recruited and ensuring that no one is left behind.

“The Commission adopts e-Recruitment portal to recruit ad hoc staff for the 2023 Population and Housing Census. This portal has been tested during Pre-test and Trial Census and has been greatly improved to serve different category of ad-hoc staff.”

Earlier, the Director, Employment and Wages at the Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Gloria Ndifon, commended the Commission, and said that e-recruitment was the new development as the world had become more digital.

Also, the representative of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mrs. Ann Aderibigbe, lauded the e-recruitment portal saying this serves as a challenge to other agencies to embrace digitisation to enable accuracy, adding that the NPC is on the right track.

Meanwhile, the Director Public Affairs Department at the NPC, Dr. Isiaka Yahaya, explained that the exercise is not just recruitment but a key preparatory activity to the 2023 census, adding that it is a stakeholders’ engagements activity which will enable a national census with accurate data for national planning.

Check below for the certain requirements that prospective employees must fulfil before going to the NPC portal as Jalingo said the process has to be competitive, reliable and transparent.

