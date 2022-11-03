NSCDC CG Commander’s Wife Kidnapped In Nasarawa

The wife to the Commander of the Commandant General’s Special intelligence Squad, Deputy Commandant Apollos Dandaura, was Kidnapped Wednesday orevening and his younger brother shot in Lafia, the capita of Nasarawa State.

Our correspondent learnt that the younger brother of Deputy Commandant, Apollos Dandaura, is currently receiving treatment at a private Hospital in Lafia and is said to be responding to treatment

The Commander’s wife, Vanguard gathered exclusively was kidnapped around Shenge area of Lafia, the capital city of Nasarawa State.

When Contacted, Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa State Command of NSCDC, Jerry Victor, who confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation said however that the where about of the victim was still unknown.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/breaking-nscdc-cg-commanders-wife-kidnapped-in-nasarawa/

