Number Of Poor People In Nigeria By Geo Political Zone And States (Pix)

This is the number of poor people in Nigeria in each Geo political zone

Regional Distribution of the Poverty Index across Nigeria.

-NW Population-49 million people. Number of Poor People-45.5 million (92.8% poverty).

-NE Population -26 million people. Number of Poor People-20.5 million (78.8% poverty).

-NC Population-21 million people. Number of poor people-20.2 million (96% poverty).

-SW Population -32.5 million people Number of poor people-16.3 million (50% poverty).

-SS Population-26 million people. Number of poor people-19.7 million (75% poverty).

-SE Population-22 million. Number of poor people-10.9 million. (49.5% poverty)

