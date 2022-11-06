Obasanjo’s Face Should Be On The New Naira Notes – Atiku

I celebrate the extraordinary prowess of His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in bringing peace to Ethiopia. I am not surprised. I know my boss. He did the same thing in Liberia and São Tomé and Príncipe during our time in office.

If for nothing else, he is most deserving of a Nobel Peace Prize, and I will nominate him when entries are open for nominations.

Africa is blessed to have a statesman of such impeccable democratic credentials as Chief Obasanjo. A man whose image ought to be in the redesigned Naira note to inspire future generations of Nigerians to sacrifice for their nation and continent.

On behalf of my family, I congratulate you, President Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, for successfully ending the Ethiopia-Tigray conflict. And I thank God for the gift of wisdom and foresight He gave you, which you have used creditably to steer Nigeria and Africa on the right path. -AA



https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1588858552520937473?cxt=HHwWgsDQ1e6b4YwsAAAA

