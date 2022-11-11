Obi Apologizes To Supporters Waiting For Him In Uromi (Video)

Peter Obi was scheduled to visit Esan Land (Uromi market) today, before heading for the rally.

However, he says the crowd on the road has made it impossible to visit the market.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RLfVRglQjtw

